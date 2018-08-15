AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning
Six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania joined the list this week of those around the U.S. that have been forced to face the ugly truth about child-molesting priests in their ranks.
But in dozens of other dioceses, there has been no reckoning, leading victims to wonder if the church will ever truly take responsibility or be held accountable.
"It happens everywhere, so it's not really so much a question of where has it happened, but instead, where has word gotten out, where is information about it accessible?" said Terry McKiernan, founder of BishopAccountability.org, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit group that tracks clergy sexual abuse cases.
Since the crisis exploded in Boston in 2002, dioceses around the country have dealt with similar revelations of widespread sexual abuse, with many of them forced to come clean by aggressive plaintiffs' attorneys, assertive prosecutors or relentless journalists.
In a few instances, namely in Tucson, Arizona, and Seattle, dioceses voluntarily named names.
___
Trump yanks ex-CIA chief's clearance, hitting vocal critic
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump abruptly revoked the security clearance of ex-CIA Director John Brennan on Wednesday, an unprecedented act of retribution against a vocally critical former top U.S. official.
Trump also threatened to yank the clearances of a handful of individuals, including former top intelligence and law enforcement officials, as well as a current member of the Justice Department. All are critics of the president or are people whom Trump appears to believe are against him.
Trump in a statement denounced Brennan's criticism and spoke anxiously of "the risks posed by his erratic conduct and behavior." The president described his own action as fulfilling his "constitutional responsibility to protect the nation's classified information."
However, Democratic members of Congress said it smacked of an "enemies list" among fellow Americans and the behavior of leaders in "dictatorships, not democracies." Brennan, in a phone interview with MSNBC, called the move an "abuse of power by Mr. Trump."
"I do believe that Mr. Trump decided to take this action, as he's done with others, to try to intimidate and suppress any criticism of him or his administration," he said, adding that he would not be deterred from speaking out.
___
Italy hunts for blame in bridge collapse that killed 39
GENOA, Italy (AP) — As more bodies were pulled Wednesday from a mountain of jagged concrete and twisted steel left by a highway bridge collapse that killed 39, prosecutors focused on possible design flaws and past maintenance of the heavily used span, and politicians squabbled over blame.
Motorists, meanwhile, recounted miraculous escapes and the horror of seeing others plunge over the edge.
As a second night descended on the site where part of the Morandi Bridge plunged some 45 meters (150 feet), Interior Minister Matteo Salvini declined to say how many people might still be buried in the debris where about 1,000 rescue workers searched for victims.
The collapse occurred about midday Tuesday, the eve of Italy's biggest summer holiday, when traffic was particularly busy on the 51-year-old span that links two highways — one leading to France, the other to Milan — from this northwestern port city.
Salvini declined to say how many people are still missing, and he added that trying to locate them was particularly difficult, due to the holiday.
___
Officials remove special rules for gene therapy experiments
U.S. health officials are eliminating special regulations for gene therapy experiments, saying that what was once exotic science is quickly becoming an established form of medical care with no extraordinary risks.
A special National Institutes of Health oversight panel will no longer review all gene therapy applications and will instead take on a broader advisory role, according to changes proposed Wednesday. The Food and Drug Administration will vet gene therapy experiments and products as it does with other treatments and drugs.
It's an extraordinary milestone for a field that has produced only a few approved treatments so far, and not all experts agree that it doesn't still need special precautions.
With gene editing and other frontiers looming, "this is not the right time to be making any moves based on the idea that we know what the risks are," said Stanford bioethicist Mildred Cho.
Gene therapy aims to attack the root cause of a problem by deleting, adding or altering DNA, the chemical code of life, rather than just treating symptoms that result from a genetic flaw.
___
Victory offers Muslim candidate new platform to oppose Trump
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump, meet Ilhan Omar.
Just two years ago, the Minnesota Democrat became the first Somali-American elected to a state legislature. Now she's likely to become one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. And she says one of her top priorities will be resisting the Trump administration, which would forbid her from entering the U.S. if she were attempting to immigrate today.
"I myself would have been part of the travel ban," Omar said on the campaign trail.
Her victory in Tuesday's Democratic primary for a House seat from the immigrant-rich Minneapolis area depended heavily on support from people who feel persecuted in Trump's America and voters who empathize with them.
No Republican has won the heavily liberal district since 1962, making the primary the de facto election, though Omar will face Republican candidate Jennifer Zielinski in November.
___
'Manafort and his lies' at heart of case, prosecution argues
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Paul Manafort lied to keep himself flush with cash and later to maintain his luxurious lifestyle when his income dropped off, prosecutors told jurors Wednesday in closing arguments at the former Trump campaign chairman's financial fraud trial. Jurors will begin deliberations Thursday.
In his defense, Manafort's attorneys told jurors to question the entirety of the prosecution's case as they sought to tarnish the credibility of Manafort's longtime protege — and government witness — Rick Gates.
The conflicting strategies played out over several hours of argument that capped nearly three weeks of testimony in the first courtroom test for special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. The verdict, now in the hands of 12 jurors, will provide a measure of the special counsel's ability to make charges stick.
And while the case doesn't involve allegations of Russian election interference or possible coordination by the Trump campaign, it has been closely watched by President Donald Trump as he seeks to publicly undermine Mueller's probe through a barrage of attacks on Twitter and through his lawyers.
In the closing arguments, prosecutor Greg Andres said the government's case boils down to "Mr. Manafort and his lies."
___
US officials: Iraqi refugee was part of terror group
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A refugee from Iraq was arrested Wednesday in Northern California on a warrant alleging that he killed an Iraqi policeman while fighting for the Islamic State organization.
Omar Abdulsattar Ameen, 45, and other members of ISIS killed the officer after the town of Rawah, Iraq, fell to the Islamic State in June 2014, according to court documents.
He was arrested by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force at a Sacramento apartment building based on a warrant issued in May by an Iraqi federal court in Baghdad. U.S. officials plan to extradite him back to Iraq under a treaty with that nation, and he made his first appearance in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday.
Ameen could face execution for the "organized killing by an armed group" according to Iraqi documents filed in U.S. federal court.
Prosecutors say Ameen entered the U.S. under a refugee program, eventually settling in Sacramento, and attempted to gain legal status in the United States. It wasn't immediately clear when Ameen came to the U.S.
___
After Alex Jones timeout, Twitter CEO mulls deeper changes
NEW YORK (AP) — A day after Twitter gave right-wing conspiratorialist Alex Jones a weeklong timeout, CEO Jack Dorsey is mulling deeper changes to the social media service that might limit the spread of fake news, misinformation and hate speech.
Twitter joined other prominent tech companies in muzzling Jones, the founder of the Infowars site, who has used Twitter and other social outlets to spread false information. Twitter had resisted the move despite public pressure, but the holdout lasted less than two weeks.
"They seem to be reacting to the backlash they received when so many other companies in Silicon Valley ended up taking action," said Keegan Hankes, research analyst for the Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Project, who focuses on far right extremist propaganda online. "It's illustrative of a broader trend of reactive enforcement" by the companies, he added.
Then on Wednesday, Dorsey told the Washington Post that he is exploring changes to core elements of Twitter's service that could promote alternative perspectives in its timeline. The move could address falsehoods, conspiracy theories and other misinformation, and might also reduce online "echo chambers," in which users are exposed mostly to viewpoints they already agree with.
The CEO said the "most important thing that we can do" is to revisit the incentives Twitter uses to shape how people behave on the service. "Because they do express a point of view of what we want people to do — and I don't think they are correct anymore," he said Twitter later confirmed Dorsey's comments.
___
US newsrooms to Trump: We're not enemies of the people
NEW YORK (AP) — The nation's newsrooms are pushing back against President Donald Trump with a coordinated series of newspaper editorials condemning his attacks on "fake news" and suggestion that journalists are the enemy.
The Boston Globe invited newspapers across the country to stand up for the press with editorials on Thursday, and several began appearing online a day earlier. Nearly 350 news organizations have pledged to participate, according to Marjorie Pritchard, op-ed editor at the Globe.
In St. Louis, the Post-Dispatch called journalists "the truest of patriots ." The Chicago Sun-Times said it believed most Americans know that Trump is talking nonsense. The Fayetteville, N.C. Observer said it hoped Trump would stop, "but we're not holding our breath ."
"Rather, we hope all the president's supporters will recognize what he's doing — manipulating reality to get what he wants," the North Carolina newspaper said.
Some newspapers used history lessons to state their case. The Elizabethtown Advocate in Elizabethtown, Penn., for instance, compared free press in the United States to such rights promised but not delivered in the former Soviet Union.
___
Key ruling due for women on trial in Kim Jong Nam killing
SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — Two women on trial for the brazen assassination of the North Korean leader's half brother have arrived at a Malaysian court for a key ruling.
The judge is to decide Thursday whether to acquit the women of murder or to call them to enter their defense, which could take several months.
Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong are accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam's face in an airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur. The women have said they thought they were taking part in a prank for a TV show.
They are the only two suspects in custody and face the death penalty if convicted. If they are acquitted, they may not be freed as prosecutors could appeal or push charges of overstaying their visas.
Comments