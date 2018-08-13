Satellite images show smoke drifting over Washington, Idaho from British Columbia wildfires

A heavy haze of smoke from wildfires in British Columbia hangs over northwest Washington Monday, August 13. Northwest Clean Air officials advise residents to limit outdoor activities if possible. About 600 active fires are burning in B.C.
Rental goats escape into Boise neighborhood

More than 100 goats belonging to a goat rental business in Boise escaped their enclosure, near a highway district retention pond, and wandered from lawn to lawn through a neighborhood, looking for snacks and meeting the neighbors. Aug. 3, 2018.

What is sexual violence?

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.