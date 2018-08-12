AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Ige wins Hawaii Democratic governor primary
HONOLULU (AP) — Despite a challenging first term marked by both natural and man-made disasters, Hawaii Gov. David Ige won the Democratic primary in his bid for a second term in office Saturday, defeating U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa.
Ige's administration fumbled through a false missile alert that sent the state into a panic in January, a major embarrassment for his administration. But the governor's handling of Kilauea volcano's latest eruption, which destroyed more than 700 homes and displaced thousands, as well as devastating flooding on Kauai got him back on track and he came out ahead of Hanabusa.
"It's been a grueling campaign," Ige said. "It's truly a heart-warming finish to a very, very challenging and exciting time."
Ige said he expects to win the general election in November, but he's not going to take his challenger for granted.
"I will not take anything for granted, we are going to gear up for another tough campaign, but we will do believe that we have a vision and that the people have spoken," Ige said.
Airplane theft shows potential dangers from airline workers
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The theft of an empty plane by an airline worker who performed dangerous loops before crashing into a remote island in Puget Sound illustrated what aviation experts have long known: One of the biggest potential perils for commercial air travel is airline or airport employees causing mayhem.
"The greatest threat we have to aviation is the insider threat," said Erroll Southers, a former FBI agent and transportation security expert. "Here we have an employee who was vetted to the level to have access to the aircraft and had a skill set proficient enough to take off with that plane."
Video showed the Horizon Air Q400, a turboprop plane that seats 76 people, doing large loops and other dangerous maneuvers as the sun set on Puget Sound. The flight lasted about 75 minutes, and ended when he crashed into the small island after being chased by military jets. The two F-15C aircraft scrambled from Portland didn't fire the plane, authorities said.
Southers said the man could have caused mass destruction.
"If he had the skill set to do loops with a plane like this, he certainly had the capacity to fly it into a building and kill people on the ground," he said.
Counterprotesters expected to dwarf white supremacists in DC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A day after tensions between police and community activists nearly boiled over on the University of Virginia's campus, the city of Charlottesville plans to mark Sunday's anniversary of a deadly gathering of white supremacists with a rally against racial hatred. But some 115 miles (185 kilometers) away in Washington, the principal organizer of last year's "Unite the Right" event will hold a "white civil rights rally," and police are preparing for crowds of counterprotesters.
Jason Kessler, who abandoned his bid to stage a similar anniversary event in Charlottesville, said in his permit application that he expects 100 to 400 people to participate in his event Sunday afternoon in Lafayette Park, in front of the White House.
But that could be lower and likely will be dwarfed by counterprotests. Some leading figures in the U.S. white nationalist movement have said they won't attend or have encouraged supporters to stay away.
The National Park Service also issued permits for events organized by DC United Against Hate, New York Black Lives Matter, and other groups. Government and police officials in Washington have expressed confidence the city can manage the events without violence; the mayor and police chief have promised a massive security mobilization to keep protesters and counter-protesters apart.
On Saturday evening on UVA's campus, police had a brief, tense confrontation with students and other activists angry over a heavy security presence. They unfurled a banner reading "Last year they came w/ torches. This year they come w/ badge" and chanted "Why are you in riot gear? We don't see no riot here." More than 200 marched to another part of campus, where many shouted at a line of officers.
Rain pouring, Trump rages on Twitter and hangs with bikers
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — As rain dumped on his golf club, President Donald Trump raged on Saturday, lashing out at his Justice Department on Twitter before welcoming members of a "Bikers for Trump" fan group to the manicured grounds.
Dozens and dozens of gleaming Harleys, Hondas and other motorcycles descended on the central New Jersey property for what had been billed as an outdoor photo-op with Trump. But pouring rain and flash-flood warnings scrambled the plan, sending soggy bikers inside a crystal-chandeliered clubhouse ballroom, where Trump signed autographs and posed for selfies and his guests booed reporters.
It was a classic, chaotic Trump scene reminiscent of his ramshackle early campaign. The president was continuing an extended working vacation away from Washington.
The day began on Twitter with a broadside against the FBI, which Trump accused of stonewalling a public records request for former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe's text messages.
"What are they hiding?" the president asked, threatening that he "may have to get involved" personally in internal FBI business and warning, "DO NOT DESTROY."
NASA spacecraft rockets toward sun for closest look yet
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft zoomed toward the sun Sunday on an unprecedented quest to get closer to our star than anything ever sent before.
As soon as this fall, the Parker Solar Probe will fly straight through the wispy edges of the sun's corona, or outer atmosphere, that was visible during last August's total solar eclipse. It eventually will get within 3.8 million (6 million kilometers) of the surface in the years ahead, staying comfortably cool despite the extreme heat and radiation, and allowing scientists to vicariously explore the sun in a way never before possible.
No wonder scientists consider it the coolest, hottest mission under the sun, and what better day to launch to the sun than Sunday as NASA noted.
"All I can say is, 'Wow, here we go.' We're in for some learning over the next several years," said Eugene Parker, the 91-year-old astrophysicist for whom the spacecraft is named.
Protected by a revolutionary new carbon heat shield and other high-tech wonders, the spacecraft will zip past Venus in October. That will set up the first solar encounter in November.
V.S. Naipaul, Nobel Prize-winning author, dies at 85
LONDON (AP) — V.S. Naipaul, the Trinidad-born Nobel laureate whose precise and lyrical writing in such novels as "A Bend in the River" and "A House for Mr. Biswas" and brittle, misanthropic personality made him one of the world's most admired and contentious writers, died at his London home, his family said. He was 85.
His wife, Nadira Naipaul, said he was "a giant in all that he achieved and he died surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavor."
His friend and fellow author Paul Theroux said that Naipaul had been in poor health prior to his death on Saturday, but had taken pride in having his work recognized.
"He will go down as one of the greatest writers of our time," Theroux told The Associated Press during a telephone interview, citing his mastery of writing about families and colonialism. "He also never wrote falsely. He was a scourge of anyone who used a cliché or an un-thought out sentence. He was very scrupulous about his writing, very severe, too."
Naipaul's fiction and nonfiction reflected his personal journey from Trinidad to London and various stops in developing countries. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2001 "for having united perceptive narrative and incorruptible scrutiny in works that compel us to see the presence of suppressed histories."
Crews make progress battling Southern California wildfire
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made significant progress trying to tamp down a wildfire that threatened homes and has been raging for days south of Los Angeles, officials said Saturday.
Aircraft have been making flight after flight, dumping water and bright pink retardant to protect Lake Elsinore and other foothill communities as the fire sweeps through the dense, bone-dry brush of the Cleveland National Forest.
The Holy Fire — named for Holy Jim Canyon, where it began Monday — grew to nearly 33 square miles (85 square kilometers) by Saturday morning. But firefighters also made progress, with containment rising from 10 to 29 percent.
High temperatures and dry grass and brush have made it difficult for firefighters to get a handle on the blaze. Some hillsides were being allowed to burn under the watchful eyes of firefighters as a way to reduce fuel and make it harder for flames to jump roadways into communities if winds pick up again.
Although the fire burned a dozen forest cabins early on, only one home was lost Thursday as fire crews managed to fend off flames that stalked downhill and came right up to yards.
Soprano Gasdia reboots troubled Verona Arena opera festival
VERONA, Italy (AP) — The colossal Roman-era Verona Arena amphitheater remains an imposing presence in the northern Italian city's main piazza, but its place in the opera world has waned in recent years.
The popular Verona Arena summer festival has lost both audience and prestige and nearly closed two seasons ago under a mountain of debt. Now the artists and public who have sustained it are putting their hopes for a relaunch in the hands of a former opera singer who this year became the first to run an Italian lyric theater.
Soprano Cecilia Gasdia, a 57-year-old Verona native who has appeared on the Arena stage as an extra, a chorus member and a star, inherited a troubled festival that has struggled for years.
For her inaugural season as general manager, Gasdia has used her connections in the singing world to secure top voices with the aim of boosting ticket sales in the 13,500-seat amphitheater, the biggest open-air opera theater in the world, which in recent years has seen audiences plunge. Her next goal: balancing the budget.
"I know the whole opera world and the singers have all helped me. From February and March, I worked day and night to convince them," Gasdia said, adding that many singers also agreed to take a cut in their usual fees for this season.
Kirk has big early play, Cardinals beat Chargers 24-17
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The first time Christian Kirk returned a punt in college, he took it back for a touchdown. He almost did it again on his first touch in the NFL.
"I was thinking to myself 'It's happening again,'" the speedy Arizona rookie said.
Not quite.
He slipped making a move, against the punter (a former college teammate) no less, but the 38-yard return set up a touchdown drive in the first-team offense's only series of the game, and the Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 in their preseason opener on Saturday night.
Rookie Josh Rosen completed 6 of 13 passes for 41 yards in his Arizona debut, playing the whole first half after the opening series.
Cousins perfect in Minnesota debut, Vikings beat Broncos
DENVER (AP) — Kirk Cousins was perfect in his cameo, and then kicked back and watched two former Broncos quarterbacks tear apart their old teammates.
Cousins completed all four of his passes in the Vikings' 42-28 exhibition victory Saturday night, including a 1-yard touchdown strike on a quick slant to Stefon Diggs .
"I think it was a smooth first drive but it is a small sample size and the next couple of weeks will be a good test for us," Cousins said.
Diggs called it a good first step.
"He's a good quarterback," Diggs said. "He makes some great throws."
