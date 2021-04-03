Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-2-9
(three, two, nine)
1-6-6
(one, six, six)
0-8-4-4
(zero, eight, four, four)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:49.03
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 49.03)
Estimated jackpot: $294,000
07-09-25-26-27
(seven, nine, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $77,000
Estimated jackpot: $184 million
01-12-17-39-53, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(one, twelve, seventeen, thirty-nine, fifty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
01-07-08-31-38, Mega Ball: 16
(one, seven, eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: sixteen)
