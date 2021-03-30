Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
3-3-8
(three, three, eight)
9-1-6
(nine, one, six)
6-4-2-6
(six, four, two, six)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:40.10
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 40.10)
Estimated jackpot: $248,000
01-09-11-14-18
(one, nine, eleven, fourteen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $71,000
11-37-47-53-56, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
(eleven, thirty-seven, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
