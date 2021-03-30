Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

3-3-8



9-1-6



6-4-2-6



1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:40.10



Estimated jackpot: $248,000

01-09-11-14-18



Estimated jackpot: $71,000

11-37-47-53-56, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3



Estimated jackpot: $20 million

