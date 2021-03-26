Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
1-6-2
(one, six, two)
5-0-2
(five, zero, two)
4-3-5-4
(four, three, five, four)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:43.77
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 43.77)
Estimated jackpot: $210,000
02-04-22-26-35
(two, four, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $77,000
04-25-37-46-67, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
(four, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-six, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
Estimated jackpot: $238 million
