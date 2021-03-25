Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
4-9-8
(four, nine, eight)
9-0-4
(nine, zero, four)
4-9-4-7
(four, nine, four, seven)
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:45.49
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 45.49)
Estimated jackpot: $202,000
05-15-20-24-26
(five, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $68,000
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
Estimated jackpot: $238 million
Comments