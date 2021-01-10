Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
4-9-6
(four, nine, six)
1-9-3
(one, nine, three)
8-3-4-0
(eight, three, four, zero)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:49.91
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 49.91)
Estimated jackpot: $91,000
02-09-24-26-36
(two, nine, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $61,000
Estimated jackpot: $600 million
Estimated jackpot: $550 million
