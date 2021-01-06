Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
8-9-3
(eight, nine, three)
1-6-6
(one, six, six)
8-3-8-4
(eight, three, eight, four)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:43.51
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 43.51)
13-25-31-34-36
(thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $490 million
01-20-22-60-66, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(one, twenty, twenty-two, sixty, sixty-six; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
04-29-33-34-44, Mega Ball: 21
(four, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-one)
