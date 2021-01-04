Fresno Bee Logo
Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

5-0-9

(five, zero, nine)

0-3-9

(zero, three, nine)

9-0-6-0

(nine, zero, six, zero)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:43.93

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 43.93)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

07-13-19-38-39

(seven, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $69,000

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

