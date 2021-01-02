Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
9-0-9
(nine, zero, nine)
0-9-6
(zero, nine, six)
4-8-3-1
(four, eight, three, one)
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:44.94
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 44.94)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
03-09-19-29-31
(three, nine, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $77,000
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
03-04-11-41-67, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(three, four, eleven, forty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
11-19-35-40-46, Mega Ball: 18
(eleven, nineteen, thirty-five, forty, forty-six; Mega Ball: eighteen)
