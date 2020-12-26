Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
9-0-9
(nine, zero, nine)
7-0-7
(seven, zero, seven)
2-7-4-3
(two, seven, four, three)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:49.20
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 49.20)
Estimated jackpot: $261,000
10-21-23-29-36
(ten, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $77,000
Estimated jackpot: $376 million
10-24-27-35-53, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(ten, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-five, fifty-three; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
04-06-16-19-32, Mega Ball: 2
(four, six, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two; Mega Ball: two)
Comments