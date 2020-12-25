CA Lottery

Fresno Bee Logo
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-3-5

(five, three, five)

3-2-9

(three, two, nine)

7-5-0-0

(seven, five, zero, zero)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:45.02

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 45.02)

Estimated jackpot: $254,000

06-10-22-31-38

(six, ten, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

17-23-36-69-70, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-six, sixty-nine, seventy; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $341 million

