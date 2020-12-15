Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

4-3-1

(four, three, one)

7-8-4

(seven, eight, four)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

2-6-7-2

(two, six, seven, two)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:49.30

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 49.30)

Estimated jackpot: $175,000

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

04-06-12-17-21

(four, six, twelve, seventeen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $169,000

01-10-18-20-46, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 2

(one, ten, eighteen, twenty, forty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $287 million

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

December 15, 2020 7:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

December 15, 2020 7:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

December 15, 2020 7:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

December 15, 2020 1:28 PM

Lottery

CA Lottery

December 14, 2020 8:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

December 14, 2020 8:08 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service