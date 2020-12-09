Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

7-9-6

(seven, nine, six)

6-4-5

(six, four, five)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

5-6-5-4

(five, six, five, four)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:42.27

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 42.27)

Estimated jackpot: $137,000

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

03-13-14-38-39

(three, thirteen, fourteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $73,000

Estimated jackpot: $276 million

11-14-31-47-48, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3

(eleven, fourteen, thirty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)

05-08-13-20-39, Mega Ball: 1

(five, eight, thirteen, twenty, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: one)

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

December 09, 2020 8:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

December 09, 2020 8:10 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

December 09, 2020 7:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

December 09, 2020 6:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

December 09, 2020 6:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

December 09, 2020 6:31 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service