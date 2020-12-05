Fresno Bee Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:42.11

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 42.11)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

