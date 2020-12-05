Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-8-2

(four, eight, two)

8-0-9

(eight, zero, nine)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

3-6-7-1

(three, six, seven, one)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:42.11

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 42.11)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

15-24-29-34-39

(fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

Estimated jackpot: $264 million

03-04-06-48-53, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(three, four, six, forty-eight, fifty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

01-13-30-35-40, Mega Ball: 2

(one, thirteen, thirty, thirty-five, forty; Mega Ball: two)

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

December 05, 2020 10:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

December 05, 2020 10:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

December 05, 2020 10:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperLotto Plus’ game

December 05, 2020 10:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

December 05, 2020 10:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

December 05, 2020 10:17 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service