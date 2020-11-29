Fresno Bee Logo
Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

0-4-1

(zero, four, one)

9-1-7

(nine, one, seven)

1-0-9-3

(one, zero, nine, three)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:49.43

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 49.43)

Estimated jackpot: $85,000

21-22-24-27-28

(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $62,000

Estimated jackpot: $229 million

Estimated jackpot: $231 million

  Comments  
