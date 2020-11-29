Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
0-4-1
(zero, four, one)
9-1-7
(nine, one, seven)
1-0-9-3
(one, zero, nine, three)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:49.43
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 49.43)
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
21-22-24-27-28
(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $62,000
Estimated jackpot: $229 million
Estimated jackpot: $231 million
Comments