Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:45.65

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 45.65)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

