Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:45.03

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 45.03)

Estimated jackpot: $68,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

November 25, 2020 6:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

November 25, 2020 6:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

November 25, 2020 6:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

November 25, 2020 1:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

November 24, 2020 9:29 PM

Lottery

CA Lottery

November 24, 2020 9:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service