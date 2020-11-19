Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

8-9-8

(eight, nine, eight)

6-0-7

(six, zero, seven)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

3-2-1-2

(three, two, one, two)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:48.56

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 48.56)

Estimated jackpot: $176,000

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

05-19-28-35-36

(five, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

Estimated jackpot: $188 million

Estimated jackpot: $192 million

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

November 19, 2020 7:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

November 19, 2020 7:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

November 19, 2020 7:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

November 19, 2020 1:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

November 18, 2020 9:24 PM

Lottery

CA Lottery

November 18, 2020 9:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service