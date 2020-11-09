Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
5-7-1
(five, seven, one)
8-2-4
(eight, two, four)
8-0-0-2
(eight, zero, zero, two)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:46.53
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 46.53)
09-12-26-32-33
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
(nine, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
Comments