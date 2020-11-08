Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:47.65

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 47.65)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

November 08, 2020 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

November 08, 2020 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

November 08, 2020 1:16 PM

Lottery

CA Lottery

November 08, 2020 1:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

November 07, 2020 9:25 PM

Lottery

CA Lottery

November 07, 2020 9:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service