CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

9-2-0

(nine, two, zero)

5-5-2

(five, five, two)

6-9-7-4

(six, nine, seven, four)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:45.50

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 45.50)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000

03-13-24-25-38

(three, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $67,000

Estimated jackpot: $142 million

Estimated jackpot: $149 million

