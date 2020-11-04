Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
6-5-1
9-2-9
9-0-7-9
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:43.09
Estimated jackpot: $88,000
08-16-25-26-27
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
