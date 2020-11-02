Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
1-0-9
(one, zero, nine)
5-9-6
(five, nine, six)
2-1-5-9
(two, one, five, nine)
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:43.73
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 43.73)
01-09-19-22-38
(one, nine, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
