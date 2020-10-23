Fresno Bee Logo
Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

3-5-7

(three, five, seven)

9-1-7

(nine, one, seven)

3-7-0-8

(three, seven, zero, eight)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:40.98

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 40.98)

Estimated jackpot: $98,000

09-23-24-34-35

(nine, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $77,000

18-34-44-60-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(eighteen, thirty-four, forty-four, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

