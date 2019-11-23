CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-5-7

(four, five, seven)

8-0-6

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

(eight, zero, six)

7-3-1-3

(seven, three, one, three)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:48.74

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 48.74)

12-17-18-25-33

(twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

Estimated jackpot: $226 million

28-35-38-61-66, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3

(twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)

09-15-27-41-43, Mega Ball: 17

(nine, fifteen, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-three; Mega Ball: seventeen)