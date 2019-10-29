CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

7-0-0

(seven, zero, zero)

2-5-7

(two, five, seven)

7-1-6-1

(seven, one, six, one)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:48.15

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 48.15)

Estimated jackpot: $416,000

09-19-23-29-33

(nine, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000

04-09-17-27-39, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $140 million