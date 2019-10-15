CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

6-0-7

(six, zero, seven)

0-4-5

(zero, four, five)

7-4-1-5

(seven, four, one, five)

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:40.89

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 40.89)

Estimated jackpot: $272,000

06-10-19-23-38

(six, ten, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

04-12-14-35-70, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2

(four, twelve, fourteen, thirty-five, seventy; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $100 million