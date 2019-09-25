CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

1-1-4

(one, one, four)

5-6-8

(five, six, eight)

7-5-2-2

(seven, five, two, two)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:47.00

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 47.00)

Estimated jackpot: $141,000

09-11-13-21-32

(nine, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $73,000

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

03-07-11-13-26, Mega Ball: 12

(three, seven, eleven, thirteen, twenty-six; Mega Ball: twelve)