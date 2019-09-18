Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
5-6-4
(five, six, four)
9-1-5
(nine, one, five)
4-3-2-4
(four, three, two, four)
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:46.07
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 46.07)
Estimated jackpot: $109,000
01-05-17-22-27
(one, five, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
Estimated jackpot: $211 million
14-19-39-47-51, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3
(fourteen, nineteen, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-one; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: three)
05-07-22-23-27, Mega Ball: 27
(five, seven, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-seven)
