CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
2-2-9
(two, two, nine)
2-2-1
(two, two, one)
7-4-1-1
(seven, four, one, one)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:40.62
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 40.62)
Estimated jackpot: $79,000
13-15-19-29-37
(thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $283,000
34-47-48-50-55, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
