CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
7-0-9
(seven, zero, nine)
8-6-4
(eight, six, four)
6-8-8-1
(six, eight, eight, one)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:40.53
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 40.53)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
04-12-25-32-36
(four, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $153,000
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
