CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

4-0-7

(four, zero, seven)

1-6-7

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(one, six, seven)

0-6-4-0

(zero, six, four, zero)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:40.23

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 40.23)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000

05-06-17-20-33

(five, six, seventeen, twenty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $77,000

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

12-21-22-29-32, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)