CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
4-6-2
(four, six, two)
1-7-0
(one, seven, zero)
0-8-5-4
(zero, eight, five, four)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:43.81
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 43.81)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000
04-06-16-19-20
(four, six, sixteen, nineteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $176,000
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
18-21-24-30-60, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty, sixty; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)
02-13-20-31-34, Mega Ball: 14
(two, thirteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-four; Mega Ball: fourteen)
