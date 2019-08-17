CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-6-2

(four, six, two)

1-7-0

(one, seven, zero)

0-8-5-4

(zero, eight, five, four)

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:43.81

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 43.81)

Estimated jackpot: $66,000

04-06-16-19-20

(four, six, sixteen, nineteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $176,000

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

18-21-24-30-60, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty, sixty; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)

02-13-20-31-34, Mega Ball: 14

(two, thirteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-four; Mega Ball: fourteen)