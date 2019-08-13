CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

2-1-0

(two, one, zero)

2-2-7

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(two, two, seven)

4-0-1-9

(four, zero, one, nine)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:41.01

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 41.01)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

05-07-15-28-31

(five, seven, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $269,000

07-27-31-34-51, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3

(seven, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, fifty-one; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $138 million