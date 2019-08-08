Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
4-4-8
(four, four, eight)
8-7-0
(eight, seven, zero)
4-4-6-7
(four, four, six, seven)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:45.54
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 45.54)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
21-26-27-32-39
(twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $74,000
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Estimated jackpot: $128 million
Comments