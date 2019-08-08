CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

4-4-8

(four, four, eight)

8-7-0

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(eight, seven, zero)

4-4-6-7

(four, four, six, seven)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:45.54

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 45.54)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

21-26-27-32-39

(twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Estimated jackpot: $128 million