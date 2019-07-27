CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

7-4-9

(seven, four, nine)

3-7-4

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(three, seven, four)

5-0-9-4

(five, zero, nine, four)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:48.13

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 48.13)

Estimated jackpot: $132,000

01-06-14-21-30

(one, six, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

01-19-31-48-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(one, nineteen, thirty-one, forty-eight, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

08-10-22-23-27, Mega Ball: 4

(eight, ten, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Mega Ball: four)