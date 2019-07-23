CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

8-7-6

(eight, seven, six)

2-9-9

(two, nine, nine)

8-2-8-4

(eight, two, eight, four)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:47.15

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 47.15)

Estimated jackpot: $111,000

04-06-12-29-33

(four, six, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $77,000

01-04-23-40-45, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

(one, four, twenty-three, forty, forty-five; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $63 million