CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

2-5-9

(two, five, nine)

9-0-2

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(nine, zero, two)

5-6-2-7

(five, six, two, seven)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:41.91

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 41.91)

Estimated jackpot: $633,000

11-12-21-29-39

(eleven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $171,000

06-38-47-57-63, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(six, thirty-eight, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty-three; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $165 million