CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

0-1-1

(zero, one, one)

3-6-3

(three, six, three)

5-2-0-7

(five, two, zero, seven)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:45.66

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 45.66)

Estimated jackpot: $488,000

03-13-14-32-36

(three, thirteen, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

Estimated jackpot: $71 million

Estimated jackpot: $137 million