CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
0-1-1
(zero, one, one)
3-6-3
(three, six, three)
5-2-0-7
(five, two, zero, seven)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:45.66
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 45.66)
Estimated jackpot: $488,000
03-13-14-32-36
(three, thirteen, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000
Estimated jackpot: $71 million
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
