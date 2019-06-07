Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
0-3-0
(zero, three, zero)
2-8-8
(two, eight, eight)
2-2-7-0
(two, two, seven, zero)
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:44.81
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 44.81)
Estimated jackpot: $274,000
03-04-07-21-30
(three, four, seven, twenty-one, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $84,000
17-19-27-40-68, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, forty, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $530 million
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
