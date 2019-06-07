CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

0-3-0

(zero, three, zero)

2-8-8

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(two, eight, eight)

2-2-7-0

(two, two, seven, zero)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:44.81

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 44.81)

Estimated jackpot: $274,000

03-04-07-21-30

(three, four, seven, twenty-one, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $84,000

17-19-27-40-68, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3

(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, forty, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $530 million

Estimated jackpot: $53 million