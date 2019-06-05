Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
5-4-0
(five, four, zero)
4-9-9
(four, nine, nine)
7-9-2-1
(seven, nine, two, one)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:45.47
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 45.47)
Estimated jackpot: $258,000
13-20-21-33-36
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000
Estimated jackpot: $530 million
17-23-28-34-38, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
(seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)
12-16-21-28-41, Mega Ball: 26
(twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, forty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-six)
