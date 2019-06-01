Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
4-5-7
(four, five, seven)
9-3-1
(nine, three, one)
2-6-2-9
(two, six, two, nine)
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:43.48
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 43.48)
Estimated jackpot: $231,000
07-09-18-19-30
(seven, nine, eighteen, nineteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $179,000
Estimated jackpot: $475 million
06-15-34-45-52, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(six, fifteen, thirty-four, forty-five, fifty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
10-13-16-31-32, Mega Ball: 4
(ten, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-two; Mega Ball: four)
