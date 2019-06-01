CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-5-7

(four, five, seven)

9-3-1

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(nine, three, one)

2-6-2-9

(two, six, two, nine)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:43.48

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 43.48)

Estimated jackpot: $231,000

07-09-18-19-30

(seven, nine, eighteen, nineteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $179,000

Estimated jackpot: $475 million

06-15-34-45-52, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(six, fifteen, thirty-four, forty-five, fifty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

10-13-16-31-32, Mega Ball: 4

(ten, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-two; Mega Ball: four)