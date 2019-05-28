Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
4-4-0
(four, four, zero)
0-9-1
(zero, nine, one)
3-4-0-3
(three, four, zero, three)
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:47.55
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 47.55)
Estimated jackpot: $207,000
01-11-32-38-39
(one, eleven, thirty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000
09-21-34-42-50, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2
(nine, twenty-one, thirty-four, forty-two, fifty; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $325 million
