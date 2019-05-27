Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
4-7-0
(four, seven, zero)
3-2-4
(three, two, four)
3-8-4-3
(three, eight, four, three)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:47.75
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 47.75)
Estimated jackpot: $202,000
01-12-18-30-38
(one, twelve, eighteen, thirty, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $152,000
Estimated jackpot: $418 million
Estimated jackpot: $325 million
Comments