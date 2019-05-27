CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

4-7-0

(four, seven, zero)

3-2-4

(three, two, four)

3-8-4-3

(three, eight, four, three)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:47.75

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 47.75)

Estimated jackpot: $202,000

01-12-18-30-38

(one, twelve, eighteen, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $152,000

Estimated jackpot: $418 million

Estimated jackpot: $325 million