The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

10-11-27-28-36

(ten, eleven, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $274,000

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.