CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
6-2-1
(six, two, one)
5-9-1
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
(five, nine, one)
6-9-7-2
(six, nine, seven, two)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:48.36
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 48.36)
03-08-16-29-30
(three, eight, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Estimated jackpot: $495 million
Comments