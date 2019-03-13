CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
3-9-6
(three, nine, six)
4-8-2
(four, eight, two)
5-4-4-1
(five, four, four, one)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:48.48
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 48.48)
Estimated jackpot: $322,000
16-27-28-32-36
(sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $167,000
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Estimated jackpot: $448 million
